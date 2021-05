Belzile had an assist, one shot on goal and one hit over 8:29 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Belzile did the heavy lifting on Montreal's first goal. He controlled the puck down low before getting it back to the point for Brett Kulak, who used Belzile as a screen to score his second goal of the season. The 29-year-old journeyman was on the active roster in place of Phillip Danault (concussion) and skated on the fourth line.