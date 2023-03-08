Belzile scored a goal on his lone shot and assisted on another in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to Carolina. He also had a two-minute minor over 9:38 of ice time.

Belzile put the Canadiens on top midway through the first period when he banged home a rebound of a Michael Pezzetta shot for his second goal in as many games. The fourth-line forward had an eight-game stretch without a point before the current two-game scoring binge. In total, Belzile has nine points in 18 games since being called up from AHL Laval. Montreal has several injured forwards, some likely done for the year, but guys like Kirby Dach (lower body), Brendan Gallagher (lower body) and Jake Evans (lower body) are all projected back within the next week. That could push Belzile out of a regular gig.