Belzile has been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to AHL Laval, the Canadiens announced Sunday.

Belzile, a longtime member of the Canadiens' organization, has not appeared in an NHL game since 2022-23. He'll likely spend most, if not all, of the upcoming season, with Laval. The 34-year-old has reached the 50-point mark in the AHL for each of the past two regular seasons, including 19 goals, 37 assists and 119 PIM in 66 games last year.