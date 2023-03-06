Belzile scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

The tally ended an eight-game point drought for Belzile, and it came just 23 seconds after Ivan Barbashev gave the Golden Knights a 4-1 lead. Belzile remains in a bottom-six role with virtually no power-play time, so he's unlikely to interest most fantasy managers. He's picked up two goals, five assists, 22 shots on net, 14 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 17 appearances this season.