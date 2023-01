Belzile was called up to the Canadiens on Saturday, per Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca.

Belzile will join Montreal with Cole Caufield (shoulder) out for the season. Belzile has 13 games of NHL experience in his career, recording one assist. The 31-year-old winger will most likely take over a bottom-six role in Montreal. Belzile had 13 goals and 12 assists in 29 games with AHL Laval this season.