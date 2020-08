Belzile (head) will remain out of the lineup against the Penguins on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Even if fully fit, Belzile was unlikely to ever get into a postseason game, so his absence figure to go unnoticed by fantasy players. The winger notched 14 points in 20 games for AHL Laval and should probably be considered a long shot to make the 23-man roster for Opening Night of the 2020-21 campaign.