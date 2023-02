Belzile contributed a goal in Sunday's 6-2 win over Edmonton.

Belzile opened the scoring at 8:14 of the first period. It was his first goal and fifth point in seven games with Montreal this season. Belzile, who was called up by the Canadiens on Thursday, also has 14 goals and 26 points in 31 contests with AHL Laval in 2022-23.