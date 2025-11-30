Belzile scored twice in AHL Laval's 5-4 shootout win over Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

This was Belzile's fourth multi-point effort of the season. He has three goals and three assists over his last six games. For the season, he's at 14 points in 19 appearances, adding a plus-11 rating and 48 shots on net. Belzile is an experienced AHL veteran, but the 34-year-old doesn't seem likely to get a look with the Canadiens this year.