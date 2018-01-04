Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Back in fold
Galchenyuk (illness) will play Thursday night versus the Lightning, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
There had been some concern about Galchenyuk since an illness held him out of Wednesday's practice, but he's ready to rock in that top-line, power-play role. The Wisconsin native has registered 22 points, which is exactly half the amount he had through 61 games of an injury-riddled 2016-17 campaign. He's been off his game with a career-low shooting percentage (8.6) certainly not helping matters.
