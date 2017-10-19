Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Back on top line

Galchenyuk skated at right wing on the top line in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Kings. He had one shot and a couple of minor penalties over 15:12 of ice time.

Galchenyuk returned from a two-game banishment to the fourth line, but was unable generate any offense while skating alongside Max Pacioretty and Jonathan Drouin. Head coach Claude Julien took a blender to all of his lines Wednesday, but it wasn't enough to awaken the the Canadiens, who are now 1-5-1 after the loss with just 10 goals over seven games.