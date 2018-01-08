Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Bags power-play goal Sunday
Galchenyuk scored a power-play goal and had three shots on net in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.
Galchenyuk's minus-17 may give head coach Claude Julien agita, but the forward's been Montreal's most prolific player with an extra skater. He leads the Canadiens with 10 power-play points and is tied for the team lead with five goals in man-advantage situations.
