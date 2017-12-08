Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Benched in third period
Galchenyuk was benched in the third period and had a team-low 9:18 of ice time in a 3-2 overtime loss to Calgary, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Head coach Claude Julien wasn't shy about blaming Galchenyuk for the Flames' third-period, game-tying goal. The score followed Galchenyuk losing a puck battle along the boards. "In a tie game ... he wasn't very good tonight along the boards so that's the decision I took," the coach said about benching Galchenyuk. Perhaps it would have been a harder coaching decision had the 23-year-old forward been scoring goals, but he has just six goals this season with two in the last 18.
