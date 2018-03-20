Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Bothered by hand injury

Galchenyuk is dealing with a hand injury ahead of Wednesday's road game against the Penguins, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

This is the first we're hearing about Galchenyuk's issue, but he'll reportedly be reevaluated at some point Wednesday. Chucky's tied his 44-point output from last season when he played in 12 fewer games, but the difference this year is that he's achieved a new career high with 20 points on the man advantage. The Wisconsin native is day-to-day by default -- at least until more information is disclosed.