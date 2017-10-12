Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Demoted out of top six

Galchenyuk was dropped from the second line to the fourth line at Wednesday's practice, Stu Cowan of Hockey Inside Out report.

Head coach Claude Julien is shaking up the lines after a 1-3 start during which the Canadiens have scored four goals. Galchenyuk was on a line with Torrey Mitchell and Ales Hemsky during practice and may need to earn his way off that unit. He's yet score a point this season while averaging 16:21 of ice time with a minus-1. The demotion means he's skating with less skilled forwards, but could still hold value if he remains on the first power-play unit,