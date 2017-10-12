Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Demoted out of top six
Galchenyuk was dropped from the second line to the fourth line at Wednesday's practice, Stu Cowan of Hockey Inside Out report.
Head coach Claude Julien is shaking up the lines after a 1-3 start during which the Canadiens have scored four goals. Galchenyuk was on a line with Torrey Mitchell and Ales Hemsky during practice and may need to earn his way off that unit. He's yet score a point this season while averaging 16:21 of ice time with a minus-1. The demotion means he's skating with less skilled forwards, but could still hold value if he remains on the first power-play unit,
More News
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Finds comfort zone on second line•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Moving to wing•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Reaches three-year extension•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Wishes to stay in Montreal•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Collects helper against Cats•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: 'Demotion' no obstacle Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...