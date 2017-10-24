Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Dropped to fourth line again

Galchenyuk skated on the fourth line at Monday's practice, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

This is the second time Glachenyuk's been demoted to the fourth line, and head coach Claude Julien didn't mince words when explaining his decision. "Chucky has to help himself. If you're looking for others to make you better, instead of you making others better, you probably have the wrong attitude. Chucky's capable of being better himself without relying on too many people," said the coach. Galchenyuk will join a couple of other former first-rounders, recent callups Nikita Scherbak and Michael McCarron, on the bottom line when the Habs face off against the Panthers on Tuesday.