Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Dropped to fourth line again
Galchenyuk skated on the fourth line at Monday's practice, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
This is the second time Glachenyuk's been demoted to the fourth line, and head coach Claude Julien didn't mince words when explaining his decision. "Chucky has to help himself. If you're looking for others to make you better, instead of you making others better, you probably have the wrong attitude. Chucky's capable of being better himself without relying on too many people," said the coach. Galchenyuk will join a couple of other former first-rounders, recent callups Nikita Scherbak and Michael McCarron, on the bottom line when the Habs face off against the Panthers on Tuesday.
More News
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Back on top line•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Stuck on fourth line•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Snaps Habs' power-play drought•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: On track to play Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Under the weather•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Demoted out of top six•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...