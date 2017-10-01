Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Finds comfort zone on second line
Galchenyuk scored his first goal and had his first assist of the preseason in Saturday's 9-2 in over Ottawa.
This hasn't been a good preseason for Galchenyuk, who was pointless over the first six exhibitions after signing a three-year deal in the offseason. And Saturday didn't start well when he took a tripping penalty three seconds into the game, but in a span of 26 seconds late in the first period, he made a couple of plays to remind us of his offensive potential. First, from his new position on the left wing, Galchenyuk beat Ottawa's Craig Anderson high to the short side, then made a beautiful pass to Andrew Shaw for Montreal's third goal of the first period. Skating on the left wing with Shaw on the right and Phillip Danault in between, Galchenyuk may have found his spot when the regular season drops Thursday in Buffalo.
