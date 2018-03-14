Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Grabs two assists Tuesday

Galchenyuk recorded two assists, one on the power play, while adding two PIM, two hits and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

The 24-year-old remains a fantasy enigma, posting two multi-point performances and eight goose eggs over his last 12 games. Galchenyuk has scored more than 40 points in four straight seasons now, but his talent has always suggested he was capable of producing at a higher level, even if his compete level limits his ceiling.