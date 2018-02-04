Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Helps twice in Saturday's win

Galchenyuk had two assists, one shot and one blocked shot over 16:49 of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

One of the assists came on the power play, giving Galchenyuk a team-high 14 points on the man advantage. The 23-year-old winger has 30 points in 52 games this season, however, the one-time 30-goal scorer has scored just 12 times on a career-low 9.0 shooting percentage. With the Canadiens seemingly prepared to be sellers at the trade deadline, it's not out of the question that Montreal trades the offensively gifted Galchenyuk, who has not lived up to expectations since being the third overall draft pick in 2012.