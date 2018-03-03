Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Leads Habs past Isles with hatty
Galchenyuk scored three goals and added an assist during Friday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.
With just three assists through his previous nine games, this was a welcomed offensive outburst from Galchenyuk. The 24-year-old forward's 9.2 shooting percentage is well below the 15.4 mark he posted over the previous two seasons, so there is likely still positive regression ahead in the goal column. Additionally, a late-season surge could salvage an otherwise disappointing season. However, looking ahead, time might be running out for Galchenyuk to live up to the offensive potential he's flashed early in his career.
