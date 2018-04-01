Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Making late run
Galchenyuk recorded a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.
Galchenyuk has points in four straight games and 10 over the last 11. His 31 assists this season are a career high, and his play over the second half of the season has quelled talk about him needing a change of scenery, despite an unsightly minus-29. Coach Claude Julien has praised the forward's improvement at his own end of the ice. The Wisconsin native has 21 points (10 on the power play) and is at minus-3 over the last 27 games. Now comes the hard part of finding supporting cast members that can get him back to the 30-goal level he reached in 2015-16.
