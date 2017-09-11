Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Moving to wing
Galchenyuk is no longer seen as a centerman by the Canadiens organization and will skate on the wing for the foreseeable future, John Lu of TSN reports.
A 30-goal scorer in 2015-16, Galchenyuk's production dropped to 17 goals last season and he was lambasted for his work at center ice. The 2012 third overall pick has boatloads of offensive ability, but he only won 42.7 percent of draws last season and too often neglects the defensive responsibilities that come along with playing center. Some players struggle with adjusting to the wing after playing center, while others thrive offensively with reduced defensive duties. Where Galchenyuk lands on this spectrum remains to be determined, but his talent alone may justify reaching for him in upcoming fantasy drafts.
