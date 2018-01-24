Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Nets power-play goal Tuesday
Galchenyuk had a power-play goal, an even-strength assist and finished plus-1 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.
Galchenyuk snapped a three-game point drought with Tuesday's output, notching his seventh goal and 13th point on the power play, both are team highs. If only that were his full-time job. Galchenyuk's offensive gifts are on par with the game's elite, but his defensive suffers. He's top among the Habs' forwards at minus-21, with Tuesday's plus-minus just the seventh time all year he's finished in the plus.
