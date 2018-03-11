Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Notches 16th goal

Galchenyuk scored a goal and had four shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Lightning.

Galchenyuk was dropped from the top line and showed good chemistry with Charles Hudon and Jacob De La Rose. He scored his 16th goal of the season finishing a feed from Hudon on a 3-on-1 rush. Galchenyuk produces offensive wizardry, but can be hamstrung by the team's lack of firepower. He has six points in the last 10 games, however, he hasn't recorded a point in seven of those contests.