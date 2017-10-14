Play

Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: On track to play Saturday

Galchenyuk (illness) is projected to play in Saturday's home game versus the Maple Leafs, NHL.com reports.

Chucky isn't listed among the scratches for this contest, but the 23-year-old winger could find himself starting off on the fourth line with Torrey Mitchell and Ales Hemsky. While that may seem like an odd placement for a guy who's notched 100 points over the past two seasons, consider that Montreal needs to shake things up as it currently sits in last place for team scoring; we're talking five goals in four games for Claude Julien's hockey team.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories