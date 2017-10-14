Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: On track to play Saturday
Galchenyuk (illness) is projected to play in Saturday's home game versus the Maple Leafs, NHL.com reports.
Chucky isn't listed among the scratches for this contest, but the 23-year-old winger could find himself starting off on the fourth line with Torrey Mitchell and Ales Hemsky. While that may seem like an odd placement for a guy who's notched 100 points over the past two seasons, consider that Montreal needs to shake things up as it currently sits in last place for team scoring; we're talking five goals in four games for Claude Julien's hockey team.
More News
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Under the weather•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Demoted out of top six•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Finds comfort zone on second line•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Moving to wing•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Reaches three-year extension•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Wishes to stay in Montreal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...