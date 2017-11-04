Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Promoted to top six

Galchenyuk practiced on one of the top two lines Friday, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Galchenyuk has spent much of the season on the fourth line but lately has "been competing harder," according to head coach Claude Julien, and earned a promotion to a top-six role for Saturday night's game in Winnipeg. The offensively gifted forward skated on a line with Jonathan Drouin and Artturi Lehkonen. The Canadiens hope liberating Galchenyuk off the fourth line will lead to more offense. He ranks 11th on the team with just 22 shots on net over 13 games.