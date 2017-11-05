Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Receives season-high ice time
Galchenyuk assisted on Max Pacioretty's power-play game-winner in overtime and had five shots over 18:43 of ice time in Saturday's 5-4 win over Winnipeg.
Galchenyuk was moved off the fourth line and posted season-highs in shots and ice time. The 23-year-old forward entered the game averaging just 1.7 shots per game, so getting five pucks to the net is a positive sign going forward. If Galchenyuk can continue to generate scoring opportunities while paying a modicum of attention to his own zone, head coach Claude Julien will resist the urge to demote him again.
