Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Records two helpers in loss to Pens

Galchenyuk registered two assists during Thursday's 5-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

This makes consecutive multi-point showings for Galchenyuk, and after missing the scoresheet entirely in eight of his previous 11 outings, it's a nice change of fortunes for fantasy owners. The 24-year-old forward has showcased tremendous offensive upside as both a scorer and passer throughout his early career, but his game-to-game inconsistency is becoming more tiresome by the season. There's also a legitimate chance that Galchenyuk fails to significantly improve his scoring numbers in coming years.