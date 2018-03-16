Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Records two helpers in loss to Pens
Galchenyuk registered two assists during Thursday's 5-3 loss to Pittsburgh.
This makes consecutive multi-point showings for Galchenyuk, and after missing the scoresheet entirely in eight of his previous 11 outings, it's a nice change of fortunes for fantasy owners. The 24-year-old forward has showcased tremendous offensive upside as both a scorer and passer throughout his early career, but his game-to-game inconsistency is becoming more tiresome by the season. There's also a legitimate chance that Galchenyuk fails to significantly improve his scoring numbers in coming years.
More News
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Grabs two assists Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Notches 16th goal•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Leads Habs past Isles with hatty•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Sets up Scherbak•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Helps twice in Saturday's win•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Nets power-play goal Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...