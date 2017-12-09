Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Remains in top-six role

Galchenyuk skated on a line with Andrew Shaw and Jonathan Drouin at Friday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Galchenyuk was benched during the third peiriod of Montreal's previous game, receiving a team-low 9:18 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Calgary. However, that looks like the end of the forward's punishment for what head coach Claude Julien deemed poor play without the puck and along the boards. Julien said following practice that the lines Friday are likely to be the ones deployed Saturday night against Edmonton.