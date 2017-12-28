Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Scores lone goal

Galchenyuk scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes. He now has five points in his last seven games.

It was his ninth goal and 21st point, putting him on pace for a 47-point campaign. That's not terrible production, but it's a marked drop from the 44 points in 61 contests Galchenyuk put up last season. It's also important to note that his average ice time is below 15 minutes for the first time since 2013-14 -- his second year in the NHL -- so those in shallow leagues should probably stay away for now.