Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Scores on power play Saturday

Galchenyuk scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

Brendan Gallagher fed a pass through the crease to a wide-open Galchenyuk, who finished it for his third goal of the season, all coming on the power play. It was the second time in three games that Galchenyuk scored on a feed from Gallagher. The 23-year-old forward will be challenged to score even-strength goals while stapled to the fourth line, but there's value in his role on the power play.