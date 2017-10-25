Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Scores second power-play goal
Galchenyuk scored a power-play goal and had three shots over 12:36 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Florida.
Galchenyuk, demoted to the fourth line for Tuesday's game, maintains a spot on the power-play unit and notched his second power-play marker of the season. It was a hard-work goal, as Galchenyuk beat Florida's Michael Haley and goalie James Reimer to a rebound and banged home a goal that evened the game at 1-1. Perhaps Galchenyuk's efforts Tuesday were enough to get out of head coach Claude Julien's doghouse, but we don't expect any line changes after Montreal scored a season-high five goals.
