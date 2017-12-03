Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Sets up four goals to flatten Red Wings
Galchenyuk went plus-3 with four helpers in Saturday's 10-1 dismantling of the Red Wings at home.
Only one of Galchenyuk's apples took place on the man advantage, but his owners certainly will have no qualms about this performance -- he was flat out brilliant and this was sorely needed given that he'd posted only six goals and six assists against a minus-11 rating in 27 games prior to this rout. He'll look to stay hot in Tuesday's home game against the Blues.
