Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Sets up Scherbak Saturday
Galchenyuk had an assist and one shot over 14:44 of ice time in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Vegas.
Galchenyuk showed off his puck-handling wizardry to feed Nikita Scherbak for a breakaway tally that got Montreal within a goal before the Golden Knights pulled away. It was a brief flash-forward into what could be a nice future for the Canadiens, who are playing out a miserable 2017-18 season. The Wisconsin native has been creating scoring chances, delivering six assists over the last seven games, but hasn't scored his own goal since Jan. 23, a span of 10 games.
