Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Snaps 11-game goalless skid

Galchenyuk scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Buffalo.

The goal snapped an 11-game goalless skid. Galchenyuk has been a dud this season -- this was his first multi-point game of the season. Carey Price is back, so the whole team will likely utter a big sigh of relief ... and start to score more. We hope. Galchenyuk needs to do more or be stapled to your bench.