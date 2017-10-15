Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Snaps Habs' power-play drought

Galchenyuk had two shots on net and scored a power-play goal over 12:16 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Galchenyuk was demoted to the fourth line for the game, but remained on Montreal's second power-play unit and was able to finish off a turnover. The goal was his first point of the season and the Canadiens' first power-play goal in 15 tries. How long the talented offensive player remains buried on the fourth line only head coach Claude Julien knows, but Galchenyuk has the skills to be a top-six forward.