Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Strikes twice on power play

Galchenyuk recorded a goal and an assist -- both with the man advantage -- during Monday's 4-2 win over Detroit.

The 24-year-old forward now sports a three-game point streak and is up to 18 tallies and 30 helpers for the campaign. Additionally, his 30 assists and 22 power-play points are both career-high marks. The recent uptick in production is also especially encouraging considering Galchenyuk was nursing a hand injury last week.