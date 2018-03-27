Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Strikes twice on power play
Galchenyuk recorded a goal and an assist -- both with the man advantage -- during Monday's 4-2 win over Detroit.
The 24-year-old forward now sports a three-game point streak and is up to 18 tallies and 30 helpers for the campaign. Additionally, his 30 assists and 22 power-play points are both career-high marks. The recent uptick in production is also especially encouraging considering Galchenyuk was nursing a hand injury last week.
More News
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Will play Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Bothered by hand injury•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Records two helpers in loss to Pens•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Grabs two assists Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Notches 16th goal•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Leads Habs past Isles with hatty•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...