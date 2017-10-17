Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Stuck on fourth line

Galchenyuk skated with the fourth line during Monday's practice ahead of Tuesday's game against the Sharks, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Galchenyuk, who was demoted to the fourth line for Saturday's game against Toronto and had a season-low 12:16 of ice time, got a huge monkey off his back when he lit the lamp against the Maple Leafs. We had wondered if head coach Claude Julien would get him back to a top-six role, particularly as the team has had difficulty scoring goals, but Julien will apparently keep Galchenyuk tied to the fourth line for the time being. It's relatively early in the Julien-Galchenyuk relationship, but the forward is shaping up to be the Canadiens' version of Tyler Seguin, a similarly gifted offensive player that was punished often by Julien when the two were in Boston.