Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Takes team scoring lead

Galchenyuk had a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to San Jose.

Galchenyuk's assist moved him into the team lead with 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists), one more than Brendan Gallagher, Max Pacioretty and Phillip Danault. The 23-year-old forward has registered 14 points in the last 17 games, and is the team's best player from the blueline in. Being a one-zone player is not typically how a forward endears himself to a coach like Claude Julien, who has demoted Galchenyuk to the fourth line a couple of times this season, but the coach is swallowing it for now. The Habs need offense and Galchenyuk has been a dependable source since late November.