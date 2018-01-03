Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Takes team scoring lead
Galchenyuk had a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to San Jose.
Galchenyuk's assist moved him into the team lead with 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists), one more than Brendan Gallagher, Max Pacioretty and Phillip Danault. The 23-year-old forward has registered 14 points in the last 17 games, and is the team's best player from the blueline in. Being a one-zone player is not typically how a forward endears himself to a coach like Claude Julien, who has demoted Galchenyuk to the fourth line a couple of times this season, but the coach is swallowing it for now. The Habs need offense and Galchenyuk has been a dependable source since late November.
More News
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Scores lone goal•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Warming trend finally here•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Remains in top-six role•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Benched in third period•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Sets up four goals to flatten Red Wings•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Snaps 11-game goalless skid•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...