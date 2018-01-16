Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Two helpers, minus-3 rating in loss
Galchenyuk registered two assists (one on the power play), five shots and minus-3 rating during Monday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.
While the talented winger has now marked the scoresheet in four of his past five games for two goals, three assists and four power-play points, he's also saddled fantasy owners with a minus-5 rating during that stretch. In settings excluding the category, the recent uptick in production is encouraging for a strong second half. However, his minus-20 rating for the campaign has been crippling, and it's likely not sitting well with old-school head coach Claude Julien.
