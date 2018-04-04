Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Two points in Tuesday's OT loss

Galchenyuk scored a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets.

His 19th goal of the season, scored with just under two minutes left in the third period, capped a big comeback and sent the game to extra time, but the Habs couldn't finish the job. The 24-year-old now has 51 points in 80 games on the season, his second career campaign reaching the 50-point plateau. while his 24 points with the man advantage is a new career high.