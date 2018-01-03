Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Under the weather Wednesday
Galchenyuk didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness.
Galchenyuk currently leads the Canadiens with 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in 40 games, so it'll be a big blow to their chances against Tampa Bay on Thursday if he's unable to go. Another update on the 23-year-old forward's status should be released following Thursday's morning skate.
More News
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Takes team scoring lead•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Scores lone goal•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Warming trend finally here•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Remains in top-six role•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Benched in third period•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Sets up four goals to flatten Red Wings•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...