Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Under the weather Wednesday

Galchenyuk didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness.

Galchenyuk currently leads the Canadiens with 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in 40 games, so it'll be a big blow to their chances against Tampa Bay on Thursday if he's unable to go. Another update on the 23-year-old forward's status should be released following Thursday's morning skate.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories