Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Under the weather
Galchenyuk missed practice Friday due to symptoms of the flu.
Galchenyuk's symptoms are apparently severe enough that he is seeing a doctor according to John Lu of TSN.ca. Coach Claude Julien didn't have an update regarding the winger's availability for Saturday's clash with Toronto, but if he is absent, look for Jacob De La Rose to slot back into the lineup.
