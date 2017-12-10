Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Warming trend finally here

Galchenyuk scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Galchenyuk is starting to heat up. Finally. Eight of his points have come in his last eight games, but he only has 17 in 31 games. Galchenyuk is talented, but the jury is still out on him as a top center. Regardless, he's a must play because of his warm streak.