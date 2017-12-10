Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Warming trend finally here
Galchenyuk scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.
Galchenyuk is starting to heat up. Finally. Eight of his points have come in his last eight games, but he only has 17 in 31 games. Galchenyuk is talented, but the jury is still out on him as a top center. Regardless, he's a must play because of his warm streak.
More News
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Remains in top-six role•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Benched in third period•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Sets up four goals to flatten Red Wings•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Snaps 11-game goalless skid•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Sets up lone goal•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Receives season-high ice time•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...