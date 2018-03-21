Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Will play Wednesday
Galchenyuk (hand) participated in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Penguins, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.
The Canadiens will be happy to have Galchenyuk available Wednesday, as he's played well recently, notching one goal and five points in his last six games. The 24-year-old forward will slot into his usual role skating on Montreal's second line and first power-play unit against Pittsburgh.
