Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Working his way off fourth line?
Galchenyuk scored his first even-strength goal of the season in Monday's 8-3 win over the Senators.
Galchenyuk's first three goals of the season all came on the power play, so to see him provide offense while the fourth line is on the ice is a good sign. Montreal has scored 13 goals in its last two games, so we don't expect head coach Claude Julien to make any changes, but Galchenyuk has three goals in the last four games and could be in line for a promotion the next time the coach shakes up the lines.
