Newhook potted a goal and posted four hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.

Newhook doubled Montreal's lead in the early stages of Thursday's second period with his first goal of the 2026-27 campaign. The 25-year-old center now has two points, four shots on net, seven hits and three blocked shots across four appearances this year. With a point in back-to-back games and solid category coverage from his second-line center role, Newhook is positioned well to contest for new career highs in multiple stat categories this season. He should be left on waivers in fantasy for the time being, but he could be a solid streaming option in deep leagues if his point streak continues to grow.