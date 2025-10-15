Newhook scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kraken.

Newhook opened the scoring at 4:37 of the first period. The 24-year-old forward has two points, three shots on net, seven hits and a plus-2 rating across four contests to begin the season. Newhook has filled a middle-six role, working on the wing early in the year as Kirby Dach is healthy and handling Newhook's old spot as the second-line center. It'll be tough for Newhook to score his way into the fantasy conversation from the third line.