Newhook (ankle) is expected to play Saturday afternoon against Dallas, Herb Zurkowsky of the Montreal Gazette reports. The game is scheduled for 1:00 pm ET.

The Canadiens haven't confirmed Newhook's status, but head coach Martin St. Louis acknowledged earlier this week that the 23-year-old forward is close. Newhook, who hasn't played since Nov. 30, worked with the first power-play unit during Friday's practice. Prior to the injury, he occupied a top-six role that included stints on the wing alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. It looks like Juraj Slafkovsky has achieved a level of comfort on the top line, so Newhook could return to the second line. The 23-year-old Newhook got off to a promising start with Montreal, posting 13 points over the first 23 games. He also had six points over seven outings before getting injured.