Newhook (ankle) is expected to play Saturday afternoon against Dallas, Herb Zurkowsky of the Montreal Gazette reports. The game is scheduled for 1:00 pm ET.

The Canadiens haven't confirmed Newhook's status, but head coach Martin St. Louis acknowledged earlier this week that the 23-year-old forward is close. He hasn't played since Nov. 30. During Friday's practice, he worked with the first power-play unit, but line placement is uncertain. Prior to the injury, Newhook occupied a top-six role including stints at wing on the top line with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. It looks like Juraj Slafkovsky has achieved a level of comfort on the top line, so Newhook could return to the second line. He got off to a promising start with Montreal, posting 13 points over the first 23 games, including two two-goal games and six points over seven games at the time of his injury.