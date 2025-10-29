Newhook scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Newhook scored at 5:55 of the third period to stretch the Canadiens' lead to 3-0, though they couldn't hold that lead. The 24-year-old has been productive with three goals and three assists over his last five outings. He's at four goals, four assists, 12 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-6 rating through 11 appearances. He won't be this efficient forever, but Newhook is showing some potential in a middle-six role, which could allow him to surpass the career-best 34 points he had in 2023-24.